Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.05

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.05 and last traded at C$4.05, with a volume of 4450 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.12.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Waterloo Brewing from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$142.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.
Waterloo Brewing Company Profile (TSE:WBR)
Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.
