Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Buys 17 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $476,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,095,000. Finally, McDonough Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,029,000. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $897.43.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $699.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $824.10 and a 200-day moving average of $917.23. The company has a market cap of $724.17 billion, a PE ratio of 94.84, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $593.50 and a one year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

