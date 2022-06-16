Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $10.18 Million Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned about 0.14% of Donaldson worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

NYSE:DCI opened at $48.28 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.49 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

In other Donaldson news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on DCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Donaldson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.