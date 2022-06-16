Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Has $16.86 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,207 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $16,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 33,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.94.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $179.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $195.69 and its 200 day moving average is $221.33. The company has a market capitalization of $114.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.30 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

