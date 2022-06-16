Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Lowers Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lessened its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,674 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation comprises approximately 2.9% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Rockwell Automation worth $55,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 664 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.75, for a total value of $144,586.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.06.

NYSE ROK opened at $205.66 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.07 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $227.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.33.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.61). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

