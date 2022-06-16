Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,105 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 1.3% of Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $24,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,828,001 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,507,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,288 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,968,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,421,000 after purchasing an additional 855,445 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 218,225.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,682,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $802,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676,219 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $67.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.16.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

