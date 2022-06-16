Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC decreased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,731,000 after acquiring an additional 165,887 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $339,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPT stock opened at $128.55 on Thursday. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.07). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.57%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

