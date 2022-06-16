Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

VWO opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day moving average of $46.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.02 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

