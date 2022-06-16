Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC Sells 5,348 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,906 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,348 shares during the quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after buying an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $938,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 746,708 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,799,000 after buying an additional 282,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $49.15 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $206.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

