Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF opened at $150.20 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $147.73 and a 1-year high of $176.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.51 and a 200-day moving average of $166.69.

