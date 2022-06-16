Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 5,232 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 208,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up 0.5% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAU. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,212.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,209,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,815 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,953,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,943,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,885,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,999,000.

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $26.63 on Thursday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.59.

