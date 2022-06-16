Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 7,845 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,982,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,966,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,507,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,188,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,776,000 after purchasing an additional 773,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 1,492,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,846,000 after buying an additional 712,505 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

