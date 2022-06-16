Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys New Position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 94,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMDY. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000.

NYSEARCA CMDY opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $47.39 and a 52-week high of $68.21.

