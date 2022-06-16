Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $3.20 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7,179.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $19,967,000 after purchasing an additional 50,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $464.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $435.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $503.77 and its 200-day moving average is $490.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III purchased 89 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UNH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.81.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

