Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 5,334 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Wealthsource Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,334 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 509.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,486 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,968,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,218,000 after acquiring an additional 54,618 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,835,000 after acquiring an additional 27,938 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 604,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 276,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the last quarter.

CMF opened at $55.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.21. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $63.01.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

