Wedbush Begins Coverage on Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.53) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($5.43) EPS.

RANI opened at $8.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $434.08 million and a P/E ratio of -10.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average of $15.34. Rani Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.71. Equities analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,498,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,869,000. Lasry Marc bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $848,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $891,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

