Wedbush Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGMO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.63. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $12.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $5.74.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Markels bought 6,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.96. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,865.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 56,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

