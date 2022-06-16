Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Tesla (TSLA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently:

6/13/2022 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $1,175.00.

6/10/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $325.00 to $370.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1,100.00 price target on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $790.00 to $700.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

6/1/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/24/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from $1,150.00 to $800.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/19/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas from $700.00 to $600.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from $700.00 to $600.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/17/2022 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/11/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $960.00 to $900.00.

5/10/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Tesla was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/22/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $335.00 to $395.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $313.00 to $375.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $910.00 to $960.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Tesla is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Tesla had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $1,025.00 to $1,125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – Tesla had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $1,350.00 to $1,260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $59.70 on Thursday, hitting $639.30. 35,669,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,958,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $824.10 and its 200 day moving average is $917.23. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $601.34 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $662.56 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.13.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,465,720 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,309,124,000 after buying an additional 1,235,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,571,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $14,302,749,000 after buying an additional 401,615 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after buying an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,918,804,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

