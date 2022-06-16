Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TTNP) recently:

6/14/2022 – Titan Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Titan Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/29/2022 – Titan Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Titan Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Maxim Group to a “hold” rating.

5/21/2022 – Titan Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Titan Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Titan Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Titan Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2022 – Titan Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TTNP traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.48. 444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,970. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.86% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

