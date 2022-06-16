Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mannatech (MTEX)

Mannatech (NASDAQ: MTEX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/14/2022 – Mannatech is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Mannatech was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

MTEX stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.33. 1,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,957. Mannatech, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $49.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Mannatech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.39%.

In other news, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $40,227.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Mannatech by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mannatech in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Mannatech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mannatech by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Mannatech by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

