Weik Capital Management Acquires 185 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Weik Capital Management boosted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,535 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 945,676 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $240,325,000 after purchasing an additional 220,837 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its position in Salesforce by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 12,309 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 2,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $609,587.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.64, for a total value of $502,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,918,241 shares in the company, valued at $6,322,684,212.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock worth $22,250,485 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM stock opened at $168.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $175.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.99.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $295.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $325.00 target price on Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

