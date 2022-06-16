Weik Capital Management Buys 95 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Weik Capital Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP stock opened at $157.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.61 and a 52-week high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

