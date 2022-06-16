Weik Capital Management Has $11.38 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Weik Capital Management decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. TJX Companies comprises approximately 4.3% of Weik Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,563 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,425,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $1,860,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,389,447.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,824 shares of company stock worth $6,973,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies stock opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.69 and a 52-week high of $77.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.28% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

