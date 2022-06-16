Weik Capital Management Purchases 250 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Weik Capital Management lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,460,000 after buying an additional 1,112,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,607,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,782,000 after buying an additional 166,803 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,859,000 after buying an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,878,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,493,000 after buying an additional 267,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,525,000 after buying an additional 642,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.09. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.36 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

