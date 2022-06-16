Weik Capital Management Sells 145 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Weik Capital Management trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,320 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.8% of Weik Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after buying an additional 189,864 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after purchasing an additional 15,486,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,531,154,000 after acquiring an additional 257,910 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNH stock opened at $464.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $503.77 and a 200-day moving average of $490.21. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.14, for a total transaction of $2,044,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $6,001,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $554.81.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

