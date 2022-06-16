Weik Capital Management Sells 300 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Weik Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 589.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $44.48 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

