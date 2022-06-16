Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $1.02 Billion Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,813,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 6.39% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $1,015,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $79.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.77 and a 52 week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

