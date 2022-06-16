Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

WLKP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of WLKP stock traded down $1.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.87. 154,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.44. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $362.40 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman James Chao sold 31,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $836,685.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 23,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

