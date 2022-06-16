Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires 24,918 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 637,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,918 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $87,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,218,552. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.61. The company has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.45 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 44.24%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.18.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total value of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,743.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

