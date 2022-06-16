Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 768,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,312 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.19% of Valero Energy worth $57,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 542,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,319,000 after purchasing an additional 40,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

NYSE:VLO traded down $7.94 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,751,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.31. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.