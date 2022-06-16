Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156,107 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.94% of Urban Edge Properties worth $65,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 240,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,848,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,114,000 after purchasing an additional 722,258 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

UE stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.62. 18,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,675. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. Urban Edge Properties has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $20.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.01%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

