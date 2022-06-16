Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $140.37 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,154,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,522 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.3% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $140,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,329,250. The firm has a market cap of $253.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $31.23 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.86.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

