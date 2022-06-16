Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $81.56 Million Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,649,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522,895 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 4.00% of Sonic Automotive worth $81,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 27,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,617,000. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAH traded down $4.19 on Thursday, hitting $35.46. 9,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,102. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak acquired 127,475 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.89 per share, for a total transaction of $5,339,927.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAH. StockNews.com lowered Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

