Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $95.42 Million Stock Holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 409.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198,907 shares during the period. Huntsman makes up about 0.9% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.28% of Huntsman worth $95,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 98.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,833,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,636,000 after buying an additional 907,578 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 7.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,834,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,886,000 after buying an additional 200,802 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $9,022,000. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at $5,472,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HUN traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.24. 179,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,506,261. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $24.09 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.77.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.19. Huntsman had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.71%.

Huntsman declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 24.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp downgraded Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

