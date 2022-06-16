Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,052 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 86,905 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 2.57% of Century Communities worth $70,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the third quarter valued at $198,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CCS. StockNews.com began coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $110.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $84.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Century Communities from $74.50 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

CCS traded down $3.93 on Thursday, hitting $41.21. 8,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,642. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $86.07. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 12.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

