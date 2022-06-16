Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 16,255 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $67,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Piper Sandler Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Piper Sandler Companies stock traded down $5.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $110.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,371. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $193.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.67. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.32. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $361.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.52%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

