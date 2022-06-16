Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 72,828 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,828 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 2.00% of Moelis & Company worth $82,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

In related news, COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $317,444.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moelis & Company from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Shares of MC stock traded down $1.27 on Thursday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,559. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.20. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $37.77 and a 1 year high of $77.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.91.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $302.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.42 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 89.78% and a net margin of 23.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Moelis & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.