Wexford Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 90,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,036,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.98.

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Charles E. Zebula sold 1,902 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.05, for a total value of $188,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,796,172.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,995 shares of company stock worth $2,412,657. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AEP opened at $90.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.15.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 59.66%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

