Wexford Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,846 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 28,015 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,005 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $289,152,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $104.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.40. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $217.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

