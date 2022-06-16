Wexford Capital LP Acquires Shares of 759,037 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 759,037 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,672,000. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wexford Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in T. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AT&T by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summitry LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $139.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.84%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

