Wexford Capital LP Buys New Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 225,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,225,000. Wexford Capital LP owned 0.06% of NiSource as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NiSource by 177.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 468.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NiSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.35. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.65 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.19.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

