Wexford Capital LP Buys New Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 91,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,269,000. Entergy makes up approximately 0.4% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Entergy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,213,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,263,219,000 after purchasing an additional 84,065 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Entergy by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,152,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,558,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,762,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,602,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,686,000 after purchasing an additional 105,201 shares during the period. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,451,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $30,776.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $373,643.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,290 shares of company stock worth $24,337,828. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Entergy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Entergy from $137.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.93.

ETR stock opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.58. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $98.50 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.94.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 77.10%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

