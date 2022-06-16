Wexford Capital LP Invests $2.90 Million in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 288,282 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,000. Wexford Capital LP owned 0.23% of Peabody Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 332.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,583 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 209.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,328,971 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 899,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Peabody Energy by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,159 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $20,397,000 after purchasing an additional 228,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Peabody Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,838 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $23.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.21. Peabody Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $463,142.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

