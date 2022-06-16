Wexford Capital LP Invests $4.48 Million in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 1,763.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra by 54.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SRE opened at $144.74 on Thursday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $119.56 and a 12 month high of $173.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.23.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.48%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sempra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.67.

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

