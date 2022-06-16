Wexford Capital LP Makes New $5.13 Million Investment in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 182,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 503.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 95,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 79,530 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 697.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 330,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,000 after buying an additional 289,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,756,000. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $726,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,262,332.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 6,828 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $151,991.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,419.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,599 shares of company stock worth $1,732,484.

LBTYK opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.17. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $21.83 and a 1-year high of $30.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LBTYK shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

