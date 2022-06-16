Wexford Capital LP Makes New Investment in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 533,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,344,000. Suncor Energy comprises about 0.6% of Wexford Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,993,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 58,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 58.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.79.

Shares of SU opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 15.69%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

