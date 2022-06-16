Wexford Capital LP Takes Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,448,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAP. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,758,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,680,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,546,000 after purchasing an additional 119,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,025,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP opened at $172.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.17 and a 200 day moving average of $215.80. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.82%.

AAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.94.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

