Wexford Capital LP Takes Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 28,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $172.78 per share, with a total value of $4,895,548.52. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,833,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $168.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays upgraded Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.80.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $173.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.05. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 38.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

