WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Hits $0.0671 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0671 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $49.96 million and $6.76 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WhiteCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00021398 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00013012 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000927 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WhiteCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WhiteCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.