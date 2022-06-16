Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) PT Lowered to €38.00 at Berenberg Bank

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from €43.00 ($44.79) to €38.00 ($39.58) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WBRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wienerberger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wienerberger from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wienerberger from €38.00 ($39.58) to €37.00 ($38.54) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WBRBY opened at $4.76 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33. Wienerberger has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for façades under the Terca brand, and ceramic façade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

